U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] moved up 9.27: Why It’s Important

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] gained 9.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.00 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2021 that U.S. Well Services Announces Upcoming Electric Fracturing Work for Pioneer Natural Resources.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) announced it will be deploying an all-electric Clean Fleet® to work for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (“Pioneer”). The electric fleet will support Pioneer’s Midland Basin completion operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“U.S. Well Services is thrilled to be working with Pioneer on this field trial,” commented Joel Broussard, USWS’ President and CEO. “Pioneer is not only a best-in-class operator in the Permian Basin, but has also taken a leadership role in the oil and gas industry by committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We believe our Clean Fleet® technology will enable Pioneer to reduce completion costs while also lowering the emissions intensity of its operations. “.

U.S. Well Services Inc. represents 78.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.21 million with the latest information. USWS stock price has been found in the range of $0.9512 to $1.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 3665739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for USWS stock

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, USWS shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0470, while it was recorded at 0.9632 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8823 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $39 million, or 45.60% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.83 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 91.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 5,834,697 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 3,135,387 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 29,539,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,509,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,314,442 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,821,356 shares during the same period.