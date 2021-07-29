Teradyne Inc. [TER] moved down -1.12: Why It’s Important

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] closed the trading session at $122.08 on 07/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.70, while the highest price level was $124.02. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue of $1,086 million in Q2’21 grew 29% from Q2’20 and 92% from Q2’19.

GAAP Gross Margin 59.6% in Q2’21, up from 56.2% in Q2’20 and 57.4% in Q2’19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.83 percent and weekly performance of -4.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, TER reached to a volume of 2322317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $146.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $107, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 32.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

TER stock trade performance evaluation

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.32, while it was recorded at 125.70 for the last single week of trading, and 120.36 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.25 and a Gross Margin at +56.71. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.12.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 39.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.38. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $142,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teradyne Inc. [TER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 13.81%.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,116 million, or 96.00% of TER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,990,887, which is approximately -0.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,171,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in TER stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $943.84 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly -2.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 15,218,851 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 20,225,379 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 121,138,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,583,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,982,893 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,271,124 shares during the same period.