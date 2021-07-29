Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Stock trading around $37.64 per share: What’s Next?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.83%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Tempur Sealy To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On July 29th.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the NYSE opening of regular trading on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.tempursealy.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the website for 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, TPX stock rose by 101.15%. The one-year Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.12. The average equity rating for TPX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.52 billion, with 203.70 million shares outstanding and 197.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, TPX stock reached a trading volume of 2636909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TPX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 75 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, TPX shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.67, while it was recorded at 39.01 for the last single week of trading, and 32.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempur Sealy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.08. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 23.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 338.17. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 317.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $38,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 27.90%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,003 million, or 94.80% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,729,404, which is approximately -0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,622,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.94 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $638.53 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly 4.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 22,430,048 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 28,363,335 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 135,271,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,064,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,785,571 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,234,470 shares during the same period.