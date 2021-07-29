TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] gain 17.23% so far this year. What now?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE: TEL] jumped around 4.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $141.93 at the close of the session, up 3.11%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that TE Connectivity announces third quarter results for fiscal year 2021.

Record sales and strong performance across all segments; EPS exceed company expectations.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 25, 2021.

TE Connectivity Ltd. stock is now 17.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEL Stock saw the intraday high of $144.67 and lowest of $140.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 139.58, which means current price is +21.44% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, TEL reached a trading volume of 3070439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $146.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on TEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

How has TEL stock performed recently?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, TEL shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.80, while it was recorded at 138.91 for the last single week of trading, and 126.12 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.61 and a Gross Margin at +30.08. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for TEL is now 12.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.12. Additionally, TEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] managed to generate an average of -$3,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.TE Connectivity Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

There are presently around $43,092 million, or 94.00% of TEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,274,088, which is approximately 8.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 20,304,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in TEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.72 billion in TEL stock with ownership of nearly 5.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TE Connectivity Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE:TEL] by around 26,650,542 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 23,063,165 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 253,901,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,615,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEL stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,993 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,541,825 shares during the same period.