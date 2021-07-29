Stephens lifts International Paper Company [IP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] traded at a low on 07/28/21, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.50. The company report on July 28, 2021 that International Paper Receives 2021 Friend of the Forest Award.

Award from the Arbor Day Foundation recognizes the company’s commitment to using trees and forests to achieve sustainability goals.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– International Paper Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2416673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Paper Company stands at 1.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for IP stock reached $22.83 billion, with 392.80 million shares outstanding and 390.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 2416673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Company [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $67.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.54, while it was recorded at 58.32 for the last single week of trading, and 54.02 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.30. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $9,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Company [IP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 25.83%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $18,559 million, or 82.80% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,153,278, which is approximately 15.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,261,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.0 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -7.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 20,236,443 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 22,335,057 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 274,673,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,244,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,533 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,251,173 shares during the same period.