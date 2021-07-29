Rollins Inc. [ROL] is -5.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] loss -0.83% or -0.31 points to close at $36.84 with a heavy trading volume of 2430552 shares. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Rollins, Inc. Announces New Executive Leadership Appointment.

The Company announced that Julie Bimmerman, 54, was appointed as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective July 27, 2021. Ms. Bimmerman is a seasoned executive who joined the Rollins family of brands in 2004. Most recently, Ms. Bimmerman served as Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations for the Company. Ms. Bimmerman’s previous positions include Managing Director of Finance, Managing Director of Rollins Independent Brands and Vice President of Finance/Corporate Controller – HomeTeam Pest Defense. Ms. Bimmerman received a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington.

It opened the trading session at $36.64, the shares rose to $37.2572 and dropped to $35.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROL points out that the company has recorded 5.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ROL reached to a volume of 2430552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rollins Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $28.50 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Rollins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ROL stock. On June 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ROL shares from 36.50 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 64.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ROL stock

Rollins Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, ROL shares gained by 8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.69, while it was recorded at 37.38 for the last single week of trading, and 36.45 for the last 200 days.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.39. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for ROL is now 27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.31. Additionally, ROL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] managed to generate an average of $16,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 8.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rollins Inc. [ROL]

There are presently around $7,212 million, or 41.20% of ROL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,375,737, which is approximately -13.576% of the company’s market cap and around 49.20% of the total institutional ownership; APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., holding 20,823,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $767.15 million in ROL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $650.63 million in ROL stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rollins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL] by around 13,740,560 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 12,770,413 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 169,246,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,757,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,932,679 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,404,550 shares during the same period.