RBC Capital Mkts lifts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] gained 0.16% or 0.02 points to close at $12.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3564329 shares. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of European Metals Holdings Limited.

Deutsche Bank announced its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of European Metals Holdings Limited.

European Metals Holdings Limited. (OTC: EMHXY) is a vertically integrated battery metals company aiming to be Europe’s first producer of battery grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate products from its Cinovec project in the Czech Republic. The Company’s headquarters are in Perth, Australia. *.

It opened the trading session at $12.55, the shares rose to $12.615 and dropped to $12.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DB points out that the company has recorded 21.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, DB reached to a volume of 3564329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 394.57.

Trading performance analysis for DB stock

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.50, while it was recorded at 12.46 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.07. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $5,847 per employee.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $7,795 million, or 34.19% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 98,780,239, which is approximately -0.044% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 67,064,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $840.99 million in DB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $809.34 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 0.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 59,393,685 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 43,777,988 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 518,415,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,587,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,775,765 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,589,356 shares during the same period.