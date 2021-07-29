Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] moved down -1.96: Why It’s Important

Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] loss -1.96% or -0.22 points to close at $11.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3045274 shares. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Quantum-Si to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021.

Quantum-Si Incorporated, a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on August 12, 2021, before market open.

John Stark, Chief Executive Officer, and Claudia Drayton, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 12, 2021, to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

It opened the trading session at $11.51, the shares rose to $11.69 and dropped to $10.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QSI points out that the company has recorded 9.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 849.97K shares, QSI reached to a volume of 3045274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum-Si incorporated is set at 0.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for QSI stock

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.52. With this latest performance, QSI shares dropped by -11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading.

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Quantum-Si incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]

There are presently around $57 million, or 18.30% of QSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSI stocks are: GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,037,091, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 350,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 million in QSI stocks shares; and WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.79 million in QSI stock with ownership of nearly -26.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ:QSI] by around 4,809,999 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,997,922 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,646,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,161,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,798,416 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,870,883 shares during the same period.