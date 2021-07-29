Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Revenue clocked in at $182.44 million, down -3.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] price plunged by -4.74 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Proterra Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 to review financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra’s Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com.

A sum of 2575310 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. Proterra Inc. shares reached a high of $11.25 and dropped to a low of $10.43 until finishing in the latest session at $10.64.

Guru’s Opinion on Proterra Inc. [PTRA]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, PTRA shares dropped by -36.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.93 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.04, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Proterra Inc. Fundamentals:

Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101 million, or 22.00% of PTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 5,232,623, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,088,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.59 million in PTRA stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $8.69 million in PTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ:PTRA] by around 9,040,747 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 12,035,956 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,564,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,512,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTRA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,456,893 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 11,543,117 shares during the same period.