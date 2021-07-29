Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock [PAYO] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $13

Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: PAYO] loss -2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $9.33 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Payoneer Announces the Appointment of Two Additional Board Members.

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announced that Heather Tookes and Rich Williams were appointed to its Board of Directors. Prof. Tookes will also serve as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees and Mr. Williams will serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committees.

“We are honored to welcome Heather and Rich as independent directors to our Board,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “Heather brings considerable expertise in corporate finance and capital markets based on her extensive research and teaching at the Yale School of Management and brings strong public company board experience from her time with KCG Holdings (NYSE: KCG). Rich’s impressive career includes significant experience in ecommerce, technology, marketing, financial services and corporate governance. We look forward to their expert guidance as we work together to grow Payoneer as a public company.”.

Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock represents 97.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.18 billion with the latest information. PAYO stock price has been found in the range of $9.04 to $9.7742.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, PAYO reached a trading volume of 3793014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock [PAYO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on PAYO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for PAYO stock

Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock [PAYO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, PAYO shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock [PAYO], while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading.

Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock [PAYO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock [PAYO]

There are presently around $457 million, or 48.20% of PAYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYO stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,689,627, which is approximately -12.152% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 3,511,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.76 million in PAYO stocks shares; and PORTSEA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $31.01 million in PAYO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:PAYO] by around 35,472,743 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 23,184,135 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,630,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,026,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYO stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,851,033 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 15,482,174 shares during the same period.