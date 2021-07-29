OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] Revenue clocked in at $548.90 million, down -58.85% YTD: What’s Next?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] traded at a high on 07/28/21, posting a 3.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.11. The company report on July 27, 2021 that OneConnect Wins Two Awards for its Pioneering Fintech Solutions at the Asian Banker China Awards 2021.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions and an associate of Ping An Group, won two awards at the Asian Banker China Awards during the Finance China 2021 conference in Beijing on July 22, organized by the authoritative international financial magazine the Asian Banker.

OneConnect’s Know Your Manager (KYM) Smart Investment & Research Platform won China’s Best Retail Investment Technology Award, while its Big Data Risk Identification & Early Warning Platform won China’s Best Data Analysis Technology Award in the Risk Control Category, reflecting the technological prowess of its proprietary solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3015637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stands at 7.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.49%.

The market cap for OCFT stock reached $3.41 billion, with 368.22 million shares outstanding and 235.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, OCFT reached a trading volume of 3015637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

How has OCFT stock performed recently?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.91. With this latest performance, OCFT shares dropped by -32.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.09 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.28 for the last 200 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.15 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.87.

Return on Total Capital for OCFT is now -18.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.23. Additionally, OCFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] managed to generate an average of -$54,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

Insider trade positions for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

There are presently around $517 million, or 17.40% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,885,197, which is approximately -11.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 11,569,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.83 million in OCFT stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $44.14 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly 36.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 8,760,780 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 6,660,439 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 48,273,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,695,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,335,885 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,035,456 shares during the same period.