Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] traded at a low on 07/28/21, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.05. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Nielsen Unveils Cookieless Approach For Audience And Outcomes Measurement In The U.S.

Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings measures nearly 90% of total digital video spend in the U.S.; more than 60% resiliency against the loss of third party identifiers.

, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced its approach to eliminate its reliance on digital identifiers and ensure that advertisers and publishers can continue to measure confidently in a dynamic, privacy-first media environment. With its new approach to measuring authenticated and unauthenticated web traffic, Nielsen will become the leading platform to validate first party server data with real consumer behavior.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2365694 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nielsen Holdings plc stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for NLSN stock reached $8.59 billion, with 357.94 million shares outstanding and 355.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 2365694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $29.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NLSN stock performed recently?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.40, while it was recorded at 24.15 for the last single week of trading, and 22.40 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.38. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 430.81. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $8,746 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,816,767, which is approximately -0.608% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $846.69 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $773.1 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly -3.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 17,328,591 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 30,261,835 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 316,067,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,658,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,384,319 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,661,504 shares during the same period.