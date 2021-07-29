Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Stock trading around $519.30 per share: What’s Next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.10%. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Netflix Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its second-quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q2’21 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Nidhi Gupta, Fidelity Management & Research Co. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to nidhi.gupta@fmr.com.

Over the last 12 months, NFLX stock rose by 6.30%. The one-year Netflix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.38. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $228.63 billion, with 443.16 million shares outstanding and 436.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, NFLX stock reached a trading volume of 2321093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $613.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $650 to $645. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $600 to $625, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NFLX stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 575 to 590.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 11.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 164.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 512.60, while it was recorded at 516.38 for the last single week of trading, and 517.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.89. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.05.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 17.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.29. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $293,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 43.04%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186,511 million, or 82.00% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,258,535, which is approximately 0.174% of the company’s market cap and around 1.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,807,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.96 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $14.82 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 975 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 20,031,958 shares. Additionally, 757 investors decreased positions by around 17,926,551 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 321,200,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,159,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,232,055 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 3,263,485 shares during the same period.