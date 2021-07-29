Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Is Currently -0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] loss -0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $20.76 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued before the market opens on July 29, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 2367177. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. represents 588.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.16 billion with the latest information. MPW stock price has been found in the range of $20.72 to $20.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 2817950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on MPW stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 24 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.10 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.82, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.83 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.36 and a Gross Margin at +10.33. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +142.19.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,042,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $9,957 million, or 83.70% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,413,708, which is approximately 11.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,251,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $688.32 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 3.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 52,694,045 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 15,726,572 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 411,223,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,644,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,701,532 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,495,633 shares during the same period.