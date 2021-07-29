Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gain 164.26% so far this year. What now?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] jumped around 1.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.87 at the close of the session, up 4.56%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Matador Resources Company Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results and Announces an Additional $100 Million in Borrowings Repaid.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. A short slide presentation summarizing the highlights of Matador’s second quarter 2021 earnings release is also included on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab.

Second Quarter 2021 Management Summary Comments.

Matador Resources Company stock is now 164.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTDR Stock saw the intraday high of $32.32 and lowest of $30.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.04, which means current price is +165.14% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, MTDR reached a trading volume of 2367857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matador Resources Company [MTDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $36.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MTDR stock performed recently?

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MTDR shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.75, while it was recorded at 31.33 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.36.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.60. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of -$2,059,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

There are presently around $3,112 million, or 87.80% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,095,811, which is approximately 3.671% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,033,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.51 million in MTDR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $225.38 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly -1.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 13,215,837 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 13,712,786 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 70,732,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,660,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,302,711 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,574,848 shares during the same period.