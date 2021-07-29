Market cap of Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [CPOP] reaches 167.10M – now what?

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: CPOP] price surged by 21.21 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on July 3, 2021 that Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

– Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,200,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a public offering price of US$6.00 per share.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$37.2 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 930,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Class A Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CPOP.”.

A sum of 2441452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.44M shares. Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd shares reached a high of $6.00 and dropped to a low of $5.08 until finishing in the latest session at $6.00.

Guru’s Opinion on Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [CPOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd is set at 8.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53.

CPOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [CPOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.74.

Insight into Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd Fundamentals:

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.