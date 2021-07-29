Market cap of China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] reaches 54.23M – now what?

China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.90%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that China Natural Resources To Acquire Precise Space-Time Technology.

Strategic Deal Further Diversifies Business.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) announced that it has agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology Limited (“Precise Space-Time Technology”) for consideration of approximately 104.1 million Chinese Yuan (US$16.1 million), which is a 20% discount to the value of Precise Space-Time Technology as determined by an independent valuation firm. The consideration will be comprised of 120 million shares of Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited (HK: 1738) held by the Company (based on the average closing price of Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited over the five trading days before July 27, 2021, and discounted for lack of marketability according to an independent valuation report); (ii) three million restricted shares of the Company (based on the average closing price of the Company over the five trading days before July 27, 2021); and (iii) cash.

Over the last 12 months, CHNR stock rose by 12.98%.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.23 million, with 31.71 million shares outstanding and 13.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 198.08K shares, CHNR stock reached a trading volume of 3106543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

CHNR Stock Performance Analysis:

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, CHNR shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5027, while it was recorded at 1.4440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5987 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Natural Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.82 and a Gross Margin at +0.19. China Natural Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +372.49.

Return on Total Capital for CHNR is now -14.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 64.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.13. Additionally, CHNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] managed to generate an average of $370,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.China Natural Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of CHNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 266,020, which is approximately 95.747% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 62,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in CHNR stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $67000.0 in CHNR stock with ownership of nearly -26.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Natural Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNR] by around 214,289 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 62,716 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 182,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,169 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.