Market Analysts see The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.47 during the day while it closed the day at $23.16. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Wendy’s Heats Up Summer with National Launch of All-New Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce.

WHAT: Get ready to spice up your life with Wendy’s® Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce–the hottest new dipping sauce addition at Wendy’s that brings the heat in every bite. Available nationwide, this sauce innovation blends the heat of ghost peppers with the classic taste of ranch for a fiery sauce that will set your taste buds ablaze (in the best way possible).

The Wendy’s Company stock has also gained 1.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEN stock has inclined by 4.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.10% and gained 5.66% year-on date.

The market cap for WEN stock reached $5.15 billion, with 223.33 million shares outstanding and 187.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 2995471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $26.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WEN stock trade performance evaluation

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.31, while it was recorded at 23.06 for the last single week of trading, and 22.20 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +28.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 668.85. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 653.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $8,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 18.54%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,768 million, or 74.40% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 26,630,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,266,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.2 million in WEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $384.88 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 20,308,276 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 18,664,679 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 123,705,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,678,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,185,143 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,246,852 shares during the same period.