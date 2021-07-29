Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gaining to $133. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a high on 07/28/21, posting a 0.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $145.12. The company report on July 28, 2021 that #5GforAll Comes to Prepaid: Switch to Metro by T-Mobile, Get a FREE 5G Phone Plus Save Half Off Boost and Cricket’s Top Plans.

Switch and upgrade to unlimited 5G for $25/month — the prepaid industry’s best price for an unlimited plan with 5G.Plus, get a free 5G phone.

No hoops, no BS, just big savings and some sweet sweet 5G. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a new way to help millions of prepaid wireless customers get unlimited 5G included on a bigger 5G network for a better price. Starting July 29, switch and upgrade to Metro by T-Mobile for just $25/month with trade in for one line of unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data including unlimited 5G on T-Mobile’s award-winning 5G network at no extra cost. Plus, you can get a free 5G phone. And when you ditch Boost, Cricket and others, there are zero switching fees. No big deal, just the prepaid industry’s lowest price on an unlimited plan with 5G.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2522132 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 1.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $181.89 billion, with 1.24 billion shares outstanding and 696.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 2522132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $165.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $187, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.06, while it was recorded at 144.73 for the last single week of trading, and 131.27 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 38.16%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $88,917 million, or 41.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,619, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,604,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.83 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 565 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 54,144,319 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 43,114,339 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 515,455,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,714,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,409,898 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,850,004 shares during the same period.