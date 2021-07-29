Market Analysts see FireEye Inc. [FEYE] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] traded at a high on 07/28/21, posting a 0.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.21. The company report on July 12, 2021 that FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances.

Senior FBI National Security executive joins Mandiant to drive strategic initiatives.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, announced that Erin Joe has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Alliances. In this role, Joe will be responsible for Mandiant strategy development and implementation, as well as key alliances in both the government and private sector.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2281048 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FireEye Inc. stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for FEYE stock reached $4.84 billion, with 234.74 million shares outstanding and 233.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, FEYE reached a trading volume of 2281048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $22.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on FEYE stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FEYE shares from 12.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 41.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, FEYE shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.84, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 19.26 for the last 200 days.

FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

There are presently around $3,936 million, or 91.60% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,021,834, which is approximately 1.528% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 15,028,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.72 million in FEYE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $290.26 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly 14.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 21,197,755 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 21,667,612 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 151,901,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,766,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,488,144 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 11,193,958 shares during the same period.