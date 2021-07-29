L Brands Inc. [LB] stock Resumed by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $65

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] price plunged by -0.13 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on July 28, 2021 that GXO Logistics, Victoria’s Secret & GameStop Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Strategic Education, World Fuel Services & Lakeland Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) will join the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 2. Effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 3, S&P MidCap 400 constituent Strategic Education Inc. (NASD:STRA) will replace Bel Fuse Inc. (NASD:BELFB) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is spinning off GXO Logistics in a transaction expected to be effective prior to the open on August 2. XPO Logistics will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Strategic Education has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Bel Fuse is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. XPO Logistics will change its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industry group to Trucking following the spin-off transaction.

A sum of 2737850 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.58M shares. L Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $78.22 and dropped to a low of $76.37 until finishing in the latest session at $77.43.

The one-year LB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.87. The average equity rating for LB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on L Brands Inc. [LB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $78.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on LB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LB Stock Performance Analysis:

L Brands Inc. [LB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 304.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.24, while it was recorded at 77.32 for the last single week of trading, and 54.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into L Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 24.21%.

L Brands Inc. [LB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,057 million, or 81.10% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,728,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in LB stocks shares; and EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP, currently with $1.23 billion in LB stock with ownership of nearly 0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 31,385,241 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 31,530,568 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 157,371,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,286,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,599,170 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 908,256 shares during the same period.