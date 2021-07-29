Humana Inc. [HUM] Stock trading around $440.81 per share: What’s Next?

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] closed the trading session at $440.81 on 07/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $432.36, while the highest price level was $447.32. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study.

Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), received the highest ranking in Mail Order Pharmacy customer satisfaction for the fourth year in a row in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Pharmacy Study.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005199/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.44 percent and weekly performance of -4.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 775.88K shares, HUM reached to a volume of 2403483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Humana Inc. [HUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $489.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Humana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $479, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on HUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 8.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.08.

HUM stock trade performance evaluation

Humana Inc. [HUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, HUM shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 443.48, while it was recorded at 462.11 for the last single week of trading, and 421.33 for the last 200 days.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humana Inc. [HUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46. Humana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.36.

Return on Total Capital for HUM is now 25.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.04. Additionally, HUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humana Inc. [HUM] managed to generate an average of $69,138 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Humana Inc. [HUM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 13.47%.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,096 million, or 94.70% of HUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,352,180, which is approximately 3.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,089,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 billion in HUM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.41 billion in HUM stock with ownership of nearly -1.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM] by around 8,237,848 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 10,521,698 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 101,690,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,449,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUM stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,065,109 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,476,525 shares during the same period.