DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Revenue clocked in at $1.34 billion, up 39.92% YTD: What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] closed the trading session at $6.73 on 07/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.635, while the highest price level was $6.87. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Scala Data Centers guarantees its customers 100% renewable energy by 2033 in Brazil.

Scala Data Centers acquires more than 1,600 GWh of clean and certified energy and ensures, in partnership with ENGIE, more than a decade of coverage for its operations in Brazil.

Scala Data Centers – a sustainable hyperscale data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge – the digital infrastructure investment holding company of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), a long-term energy purchase agreement, with ENGIE Brasil Energia, the Brazilian’s largest private energy producer. The contract – which extends Scala’s commitment to 100% renewable energy by five years – guarantees the supply of more than 1,600 GWh of clean energy by 2033, a volume sufficient to supply, for one year, a city of around 700,000 people.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.92 percent and weekly performance of -2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 2446985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.28. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 504.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,815 million, or 92.80% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,353,242, which is approximately 2.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,639,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.54 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $162.95 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 63,144,506 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 43,067,603 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 312,120,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,332,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,821,365 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,386 shares during the same period.