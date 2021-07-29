Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $7.50

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.83%. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 6, 2021.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, CRON stock rose by 7.91%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.84 billion, with 371.66 million shares outstanding and 195.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, CRON stock reached a trading volume of 2498309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC dropped their target price from $8 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.88 and a Gross Margin at -61.44. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$145,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $369 million, or 16.79% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,137,725, which is approximately 22.261% of the company’s market cap and around 47.23% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,837,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.52 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.88 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 4.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 10,658,582 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 5,798,318 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 31,792,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,249,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,679,535 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,933,818 shares during the same period.