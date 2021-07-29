Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Revenue clocked in at $11.18 billion, down -6.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] slipped around -0.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.76 at the close of the session, down -1.34%. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Fran Horowitz To Its Board Of Directors.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced the appointment of Fran Horowitz to its board of directors, effective Aug. 2, 2021. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 12 members.

“We are pleased to welcome Fran to the Conagra Brands board,” said Richard H. Lenny, chairman, Conagra Brands. “Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from Fran’s deep experience building consumer brands and her proven track record as an executive leader.”.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock is now -6.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAG Stock saw the intraday high of $34.30 and lowest of $33.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.34, which means current price is +3.72% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 3613287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $39.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CAG shares from 38 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.71 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.41, while it was recorded at 34.12 for the last single week of trading, and 36.21 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +28.62. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.34. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 1.83%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,660 million, or 87.30% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 57,230,268, which is approximately -4.421% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,400,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 6.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 22,690,760 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 24,487,254 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 357,437,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,615,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 988,465 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,293,177 shares during the same period.