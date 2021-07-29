Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] moved down -6.08: Why It’s Important

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.77 at the close of the session, down -6.08%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Begins Ticket Sales for Dubai Concert Event to be Held on July 23rd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), in partnership with the Dubai Tourism Bureau, will hold the first Color Star APP live music concert on July 23rd at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center. Tickets are currently sold on platinumlist.net with high demand.

The live concert in Dubai will allow audiences worldwide to enjoy the infinite charm of Color Star music. In a global environment impacted by the pandemic, confidence and hope are precious. Despite the difficulty during the downturn, Color Star has discovered opportunities in crisis, accumulating resources to make this live performance happen. With the integration of technology and innovation, and the captivating experience of stage and live music, Color Star will once again prove its excellence in hosting large-scale performances.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock is now 9.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCW Stock saw the intraday high of $0.833 and lowest of $0.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +28.54% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 3114391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CSCW stock performed recently?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.08. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0239, while it was recorded at 0.8566 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8953 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,550, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 132,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in CSCW stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., currently with $90000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 562,939 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 44,883 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 55,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 562,939 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,527 shares during the same period.