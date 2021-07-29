CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] closed the trading session at $16.16 on 07/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.985, while the highest price level was $16.285. The company report on July 28, 2021 that CNH Industrial Congratulates 2021 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America.

CNH Industrial announced the winners of the 2021 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards for North America. It is dedicated to the memory of Sergio Marchionne, former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and CNH Industrial respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.86 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 2598347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $20.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.32.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.51. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.89.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.17. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of -$7,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,215 million, or 54.78% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 149,789,387, which is approximately -25.246% of the company’s market cap and around 27.14% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 39,176,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.1 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., currently with $567.0 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -4.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 74,444,788 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 93,104,338 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 340,799,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,348,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,037,829 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 7,585,074 shares during the same period.