Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is 11.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.24%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Princess Cruises Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Shore Power in Juneau.

Princess Cruises made history when the cruise line introduced its revolutionary shore power program and began operations in partnership with the City and Borough of Juneau and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company in the summer of 2001. Now, 20 years later when Princess Cruises vessels arrive at the Franklin Dock, ships continue to “plug in” to local surplus hydroelectric power and turn off the diesel engines, reducing the impact of visible air emissions and the cruise line’s carbon footprint in an effort applauded by local government officials and the residents of the capital city.

The 20th anniversary milestone was recognized as Majestic Princess made her maiden call to the port of Juneau and commissioned to connect to the Juneau electrical grid. Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz, Majestic Princess Captain Dino Sagani, Alaska Electric Light and Power Company President and General Manager Connie Hulbert and Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon and City Manager Rorie Watt were in attendance.

Over the last 12 months, CUK stock rose by 78.03%.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.98 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 174.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CUK stock reached a trading volume of 2664091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 192.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16.

CUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 20.53 for the last single week of trading, and 20.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 1,950,357 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,773,845 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,191,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,915,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,712 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,071 shares during the same period.