Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] gain 36.30% so far this year. What now?

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE: BYD] traded at a high on 07/28/21, posting a 2.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.50. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Boyd Gaming Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results.

Strong Operating Momentum Continues with All-Time Records for Companywide Adjusted EBITDAR and Operating Margins; Net Income Reaches $113.7 Million.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2457648 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at 4.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.08%.

The market cap for BYD stock reached $6.56 billion, with 113.63 million shares outstanding and 81.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, BYD reached a trading volume of 2457648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYD shares is $78.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Boyd Gaming Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Boyd Gaming Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boyd Gaming Corporation is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BYD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has BYD stock performed recently?

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, BYD shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.80, while it was recorded at 57.08 for the last single week of trading, and 52.50 for the last 200 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +39.49. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYD is now 3.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 430.34. Additionally, BYD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 419.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] managed to generate an average of -$9,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Boyd Gaming Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boyd Gaming Corporation go to 10.82%.

Insider trade positions for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]

There are presently around $4,540 million, or 69.60% of BYD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,436,477, which is approximately 2.146% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,088,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $531.7 million in BYD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $432.79 million in BYD stock with ownership of nearly 2.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boyd Gaming Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD] by around 9,027,335 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 10,296,958 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 58,279,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,603,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYD stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,717,314 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,842,295 shares during the same period.