Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Stock trading around $58.64 per share: What’s Next?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] closed the trading session at $58.64 on 07/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.64, while the highest price level was $59.015. The company report on July 27, 2021 that ADM Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.26, $1.33 on an Adjusted Basis; Expects Momentum to Continue in Second Half, Leading to Very Strong Full-Year Outlook.

Q2 net earnings of $712 million; adjusted net earnings of $754 million.

Segment operating profit up more than 40%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.33 percent and weekly performance of 0.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 3057435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $70.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ADM stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 51 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58.

ADM stock trade performance evaluation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.75, while it was recorded at 58.27 for the last single week of trading, and 56.47 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.65 and a Gross Margin at +7.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.27. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $45,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 7.75%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,623 million, or 81.50% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,154,920, which is approximately 7.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 51,214,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.21 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly -0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 27,432,524 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 21,228,358 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 388,296,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,957,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,161,000 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,421,105 shares during the same period.