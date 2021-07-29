Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] stock Resumed by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $15

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] price surged by 2.49 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021.

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 7374935. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A sum of 2399589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $9.105 and dropped to a low of $8.835 until finishing in the latest session at $9.05.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -13.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.47 and a Gross Margin at +84.71. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.12.

Return on Total Capital for FOLD is now -34.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.25. Additionally, FOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] managed to generate an average of -$573,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

FOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. go to -1.00%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,527 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,387,053, which is approximately 2.271% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 22,861,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.9 million in FOLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $194.77 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 45,315,765 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 45,645,685 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 188,212,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,174,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,127,198 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 14,925,895 shares during the same period.