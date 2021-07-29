American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is 71.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] loss -1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $34.34 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2021 that American Eagle Unveils ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Celebrating the Timelessness of Jeans, Optimism and Togetherness.

Featuring Addison Rae, Caleb McLaughlin, Chase Stokes, Jenna Ortega, and Madison Bailey, the Back-to-School 2021 Campaign also Highlights the Evolution of the Virtual Shopping Experience.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced the launch of the American Eagle (AE) brand’s Back-to-School (BTS) ‘21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign, aimed at getting people excited to show off new styles as they head back into the world together. Actors Caleb McLaughlin and Jenna Ortega join AE’s current headliners Addison Rae, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, for a cast that represents authenticity and optimism. New fashion trends coupled with innovative designs, fits, and fabrics inspire customers to make a statement in their AE Jeans. This back-to-school season, AE will continue to lead the industry through innovative virtual shopping experiences with partners Snapchat and Bitmoji to connect with customers through augmented reality and digital expression.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. represents 167.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.78 billion with the latest information. AEO stock price has been found in the range of $34.13 to $35.2299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 2484958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $42.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $35, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for AEO stock

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 250.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.01, while it was recorded at 34.73 for the last single week of trading, and 26.93 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.22. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.89. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of -$5,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 7.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $6,139 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,853,928, which is approximately 93.463% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,554,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.15 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $472.02 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 2.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 41,296,202 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 47,106,937 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 90,367,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,770,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,706,819 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,672,853 shares during the same period.