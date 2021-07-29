AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Revenue clocked in at $2.60 million, down -37.00% YTD: What’s Next?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] loss -5.74% on the last trading session, reaching $3.78 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2021 that AgEagle™ Aerial Systems’ New CEO Issues Formal Operational Update.

AgEagle™ Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading drone solutions provider, issued a formal operational update from the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, Brandon Torres Declet. Torres Declet stated:.

“I have recently completed my first 60-days as CEO of AgEagle, during which time I have largely focused my time and energy on thoughtfully evaluating:.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. represents 68.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $350.03 million with the latest information. UAVS stock price has been found in the range of $3.66 to $4.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 2491333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 134.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for UAVS stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.03. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -29.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.64 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.73.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$493,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $38 million, or 11.60% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,836,063, which is approximately 22.576% of the company’s market cap and around 13.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,122,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.02 million in UAVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.95 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly 25.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 4,673,886 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 460,390 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,951,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,085,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,655,437 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 178,221 shares during the same period.