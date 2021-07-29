Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] moved up 4.49: Why It’s Important

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] closed the trading session at $5.58 on 07/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.03, while the highest price level was $5.80. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced it has received a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems and full sets of WaferPak™ Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. These FOX systems and WaferPaks are expected to ship within the next six months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “These follow-on orders for additional FOX-XP systems and WaferPaks are the result of our working closely with this lead customer to achieve their test requirements and validation of our FOX-P platform and WaferPak full wafer contactors as their production qualified solution. This customer continues to forecast orders for multiple additional FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors this fiscal year and a significant number of systems and WaferPaks over the next several years due to electric vehicle semiconductor test and burn-in demand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 120.55 percent and weekly performance of -4.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 99.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 115.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 133.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, AEHR reached to a volume of 2580192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

AEHR stock trade performance evaluation

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 115.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +37.55. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -15.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.00. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$39,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 20.50% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.61 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 253,750 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 550,227 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,860,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,664,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,998 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 527,538 shares during the same period.