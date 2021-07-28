Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] Is Currently 4.62 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: XBIO] price surged by 4.62 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) (“Xenetic” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase of 4,629,630 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price per share of $2.70, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Additionally, Xenetic has also agreed to issue to the investor warrants to purchase up to 4,629,630 shares of common stock. The warrants to purchase 4,629,630 shares of common stock have an exercise price of $3.30 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire three and one half years from the date the registration statement registering for resale the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 13363192 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.04M shares. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $3.72 and dropped to a low of $2.56 until finishing in the latest session at $3.17.

The average equity rating for XBIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for XBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

XBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.11. With this latest performance, XBIO shares gained by 53.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -322.96. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2493.11.

Return on Total Capital for XBIO is now -9.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.51. Additionally, XBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] managed to generate an average of -$2,723,366 per employee.Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.