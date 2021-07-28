why Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.33

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.97 at the close of the session, down -0.67%. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s second quarter 2021 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 4998185, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is now 240.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SENS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.56, which means current price is +257.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.03M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 10556467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 165.70.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 515.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1598.91 and a Gross Margin at -350.90. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3539.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$2,136,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $204 million, or 20.60% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,454,395, which is approximately 58.644% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DELPHI MANAGEMENT PARTNERS VIII, L.L.C., holding 9,846,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.24 million in SENS stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $27.86 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 369.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 34,627,500 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 28,704,715 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 5,254,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,586,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,010,941 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 16,962,968 shares during the same period.