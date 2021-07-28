why Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.11

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.425 during the day while it closed the day at $4.15. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Helix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) reported a net loss1 of $13.7 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021 compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020 and a net loss of $2.9 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2021. Helix reported Adjusted EBITDA2 of $24.8 million for the second quarter 2021 compared to $47.9 million for the second quarter 2020 and $36.2 million for the first quarter 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Helix reported a net loss of $16.6 million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $61.0 million compared to $67.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The table below summarizes our results of operations:.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock has also loss -3.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLX stock has declined by -0.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.60% and lost -1.19% year-on date.

The market cap for HLX stock reached $643.96 million, with 149.94 million shares outstanding and 141.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 4073386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.25 to $5, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

HLX stock trade performance evaluation

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, HLX shares dropped by -31.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.08 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.85. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $12,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $572 million, or 91.60% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,701,918, which is approximately 8.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,768,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.29 million in HLX stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $36.94 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly 12.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 10,736,943 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 9,995,591 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 117,104,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,837,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,782,055 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,324,389 shares during the same period.