why Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.75

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [AMEX: APT] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.70 at the close of the session, up 3.30%. The company report on May 24, 2021 that ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD. ANNOUNCES 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD IN VIRTUAL FORMAT ONLY.

NOTICE OF CHANGE TO VIRTUAL MEETING FORMAT FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 9, 2021.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE American: APT), a leading manufacturer of products designed to protect people, products and environments, including disposable protective apparel and building products, announced a change in location for the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock is now -13.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APT Stock saw the intraday high of $11.50 and lowest of $9.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.55, which means current price is +39.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 905.99K shares, APT reached a trading volume of 17929570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APT shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2009, representing the official price target for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for APT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for APT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

How has APT stock performed recently?

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.59. With this latest performance, APT shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 11.38 for the last 200 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.75 and a Gross Margin at +48.44. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.37.

Return on Total Capital for APT is now 63.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 50.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.97. Additionally, APT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] managed to generate an average of $235,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Earnings analysis for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]

There are presently around $50 million, or 39.70% of APT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 946,690, which is approximately 0.942% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 932,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.05 million in APT stocks shares; and GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $5.78 million in APT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [AMEX:APT] by around 1,218,593 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,262,312 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,675,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,156,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 891,408 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 449,446 shares during the same period.