Uxin Limited [UXIN] is 250.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] slipped around -0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.06 at the close of the session, down -6.56%. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Uxin to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on July 30, 2021.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on July 30, 2021.

Uxin’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

Uxin Limited stock is now 250.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UXIN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.29 and lowest of $2.875 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.82, which means current price is +255.77% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.54M shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 5578469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uxin Limited [UXIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UXIN shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UXIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24.

How has UXIN stock performed recently?

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, UXIN shares dropped by -26.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.66 and a Gross Margin at +56.59. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.51.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -37.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -284.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 542.42. Additionally, UXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 410.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $183 million, or 38.00% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.12% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,121,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.97 million in UXIN stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $7.03 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 3,875,350 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,274,605 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 54,544,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,694,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,346,851 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 152,460 shares during the same period.