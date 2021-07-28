Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Is Currently -0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.725 during the day while it closed the day at $20.49. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Under Armour Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Conference Call Date.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its second quarter (ended June 30th) on August 3, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also gained 8.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has declined by -12.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.92% and gained 19.34% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $8.60 billion, with 456.01 million shares outstanding and 383.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 3735684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $25.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On May 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 22 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.19, while it was recorded at 20.27 for the last single week of trading, and 19.72 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 20.00%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,687 million, or 96.90% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,712,153, which is approximately 0.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,897,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.28 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $188.54 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 152.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 44,084,957 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 30,934,742 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 104,946,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,965,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,911,169 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,979,936 shares during the same period.