ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell -21.16% so far this year. What now?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] gained 3.85% on the last trading session, reaching $0.63 price per share at the time. The company report on July 23, 2021 that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), issued the following letter to shareholders:.

Dear Fellow ToughBuilt Shareholders:.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. represents 81.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.01 million with the latest information. TBLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.585 to $0.6297.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.90M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 5088524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for TBLT stock

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -27.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7413, while it was recorded at 0.6195 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9015 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.70% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,108,263, which is approximately 1244.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,880,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.54 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 6,453,485 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 40 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,229,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,683,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274,767 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.