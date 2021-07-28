SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell -9.87% so far this year. What now?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.27%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that SunPower and Woodside Homes Team Up to Create Sustainable, Resilient Communities with Solar and Battery Storage.

Solar and battery storage now available to all Northern California home buyers, standard feature at Brady Vineyards, a new Woodside Homes community coming soon in Placer County.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, and Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., announced that Woodside Homes is now offering SunPower® solar and SunVault™ battery storage systems to owners and buyers in all its Northern California communities. As grid shortages and planned blackouts continue to impact Northern California residents, the companies are responding to soaring demand for more sustainable and reliable energy. SunPower is Woodside Homes’ exclusive solar and storage partner in the region.

Over the last 12 months, SPWR stock rose by 231.11%. The one-year SunPower Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.58. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.12 billion, with 171.20 million shares outstanding and 79.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, SPWR stock reached a trading volume of 3720345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $25.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $42 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.30, while it was recorded at 24.11 for the last single week of trading, and 27.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.53 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.28.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 62.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 289.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.17. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $272,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,332 million, or 36.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,336,565, which is approximately -13.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,131,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.7 million in SPWR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $104.29 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -28.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 5,900,152 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 27,389,410 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 24,338,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,627,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,191,278 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 10,910,867 shares during the same period.