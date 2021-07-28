Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Is Currently -4.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] closed the trading session at $6.63 on 07/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.46, while the highest price level was $6.936. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Romeo Power Announces Appointment of Matthew Sant as General Counsel.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, announced the appointment of Matthew Sant to the role of General Counsel. Mr. Sant is a seasoned in-house legal executive and lawyer who brings to Romeo Power extensive experience at the intersections of technology, business and legal issues.

Prior to joining Romeo Power, Mr. Sant served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), a manufacturer of analog semiconductors for wireless communications. At Skyworks, Matt was responsible for a broad portfolio of legal matters, including commercial contracts, securities and corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and litigation. Prior to this, Mr. Sant served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ: AVGO). Mr. Sant was also a partner in the Los Angeles-based law firm of Irell & Manella LLP, and served as Co-Chair of the firm’s Emerging Technologies practice.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.52 percent and weekly performance of -5.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, RMO reached to a volume of 3068313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 804.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

RMO stock trade performance evaluation

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -382.48 and a Gross Margin at -100.19. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.88.

Return on Total Capital for RMO is now -15.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.56. Additionally, RMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.50 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163 million, or 21.00% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,501,104, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,742,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.44 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $22.09 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 22,692,964 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 9,049,682 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,210,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,531,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,009,782 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,467,745 shares during the same period.