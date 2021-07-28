Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Is Currently -5.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] traded at a low on 07/27/21, posting a -5.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.29. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Powerbridge Technologies to Build a Supply Chain Management SaaS Platform Based on Blockchain Technology.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq:PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), an innovative technology services provider, revealed that the Company is currently building a Blockchain enabled Supply Chain Management SaaS Platform, embracing Blockchain technology to optimize and integrate traditional supply chain systems.

Powerbridge Technologies is an innovative technology company focusing on providing AI, loT, Blockchain, and financial technologies, as well as SaaS solutions and operational services in various fields such as cross-border trade, smart cities and government services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2870081 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at 17.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.48%.

The market cap for PBTS stock reached $72.59 million, with 23.21 million shares outstanding and 7.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 2870081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has PBTS stock performed recently?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.42. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5956, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4172 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.23. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.46.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.32. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$77,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.96% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 20,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $23000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 64,679 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,000 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,679 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,986 shares during the same period.