Oatly Group AB [OTLY] Revenue clocked in at $477.20 million, down -13.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Oatly Group AB [NASDAQ: OTLY] closed the trading session at $17.50 on 07/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.04, while the highest price level was $18.75. The company report on July 28, 2021 that OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly Group AB and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly securities between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 24, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, OTLY reached to a volume of 3308728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oatly Group AB [OTLY]:

Nordea have made an estimate for Oatly Group AB shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Oatly Group AB stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OTLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oatly Group AB is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.39.

OTLY stock trade performance evaluation

Oatly Group AB [OTLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.03.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.05 for Oatly Group AB [OTLY], while it was recorded at 18.51 for the last single week of trading.

Oatly Group AB [OTLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oatly Group AB [OTLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.77 and a Gross Margin at +29.80. Oatly Group AB’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.33.

Return on Total Capital for OTLY is now -10.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oatly Group AB [OTLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.59. Additionally, OTLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oatly Group AB [OTLY] managed to generate an average of -$76,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Oatly Group AB’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oatly Group AB [OTLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oatly Group AB go to 14.90%.

Oatly Group AB [OTLY]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Oatly Group AB stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Oatly Group AB [NASDAQ:OTLY] by around 38,030 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTLY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,030 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.