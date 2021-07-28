Morgan Stanley lifts EHang Holdings Limited [EH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] loss -9.27% on the last trading session, reaching $23.38 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2021 that EHang Announces Commencement of Operations in Yunfu Production Facility, and to Host Investor Day on August 18, 2021.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced that, as scheduled, it has commenced operations at its new AAV production facility in Yunfu city, China in late June 2021. The new facility represents a scale-up of the Company’s production capabilities.

As a new AAV production site of EHang, the Yunfu facility has total planned gross floor area of approximately 24,000 square meters. The site is equipped with a series of function areas across the whole production process from components manufacturing to aircraft assembling. It also includes a research and training center.

EHang Holdings Limited represents 54.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.38 billion with the latest information. EH stock price has been found in the range of $22.84 to $25.8897.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 2937081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.23. With this latest performance, EH shares dropped by -41.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.52, while it was recorded at 26.67 for the last single week of trading, and 33.24 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.96. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.65.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -26.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.29. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$55,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.