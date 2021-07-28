Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $6

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $3.05 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2021 that MindMed Chosen to Participate in Cowen’s Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Virtual Summit.

– MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD, NEO: MMED, DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce that MindMed’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Barrow, will be leading a roundtable discussion at Cowen’s Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Virtual Summit.

The event is set to take place on July 13th, 2021 from 4:15-5:00pm ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investors” section on MindMed’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit mindmed.co/investor-resources/.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. represents 226.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $690.28 million with the latest information. MNMD stock price has been found in the range of $2.93 to $3.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 4607596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.17

Trading performance analysis for MNMD stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 883.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.80 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -79.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.88.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BELVEDERE TRADING LLC with ownership of 183,144, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; TRU INDEPENDENCE LLC, holding 167,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in MNMD stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $0.23 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 487,238 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,000 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 206,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 694,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,681 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000 shares during the same period.