Market cap of Qudian Inc. [QD] reaches 475.13M – now what?

Qudian Inc. [NYSE: QD] loss -8.99% on the last trading session, reaching $1.72 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Qudian Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights:.

Qudian Inc. represents 253.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $475.13 million with the latest information. QD stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $1.875.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, QD reached a trading volume of 3749453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qudian Inc. [QD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Qudian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for QD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 23.70.

Trading performance analysis for QD stock

Qudian Inc. [QD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.13. With this latest performance, QD shares dropped by -33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.39 for Qudian Inc. [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1808, while it was recorded at 1.9120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9820 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qudian Inc. [QD] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.47 and a Gross Margin at +77.52. Qudian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.78.

Return on Total Capital for QD is now 6.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qudian Inc. [QD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.64. Additionally, QD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qudian Inc. [QD] managed to generate an average of $132,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Qudian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.70 and a Current Ratio set at 23.70.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc. go to -5.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qudian Inc. [QD]

There are presently around $108 million, or 30.60% of QD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,722,435, which is approximately 12.208% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 5,624,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.68 million in QD stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., currently with $9.41 million in QD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qudian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] by around 23,270,196 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 13,620,443 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 26,013,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,904,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,605,512 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,668,261 shares during the same period.