Market cap of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] reaches 50.18B – now what?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] traded at a high on 07/27/21, posting a 0.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.77. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Johnson Controls announces redemption of Senior Notes.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 3.750% Senior Notes due December 1, 2021 (CUSIP No. 478375AF5). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $171,081,000 and will be redeemed on September 1, 2021. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, September 1, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2806793 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Controls International plc stands at 1.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $50.18 billion, with 717.10 million shares outstanding and 714.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 2806793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $71.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $80 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $75, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on JCI stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 70 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.52, while it was recorded at 70.61 for the last single week of trading, and 56.32 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 17.36%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $45,266 million, or 91.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 72,593,832, which is approximately -11.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,839,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.9 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 63,754,656 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 64,407,880 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 511,465,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,628,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,213,182 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,770,618 shares during the same period.