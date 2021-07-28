Market cap of Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] reaches 27.04M – now what?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] slipped around -0.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.41 at the close of the session, down -11.43%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the “Group” or “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,434,139 shares (the “Shares”) of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), to be issued by the Company, at a price to the public of $2.12 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,660,200 shares of the Common Stock at a price of $2.11 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $32 million.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock, representing up to 15% of the number of the Shares and the shares underlying the pre-funded warrants sold in the base offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $36.8 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

Alset EHome International Inc. stock is now -42.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.82 and lowest of $3.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.49, which means current price is +1.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, AEI reached a trading volume of 2695559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEI shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17.

How has AEI stock performed recently?

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.69. With this latest performance, AEI shares dropped by -45.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Alset EHome International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.93.

Return on Total Capital for AEI is now -2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.10. Additionally, AEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] managed to generate an average of -$95,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]

20 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 165,246 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 22,252 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,246 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,252 shares during the same period.